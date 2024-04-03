A man has been found dead on Dartmoor during a search by the Tavistock Dartmoor Search and Rescue team.
Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Tavistock were called out to help Devon & Cornwall Police search for the missing man, described as vulnerable and ‘despondent’, late yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon.
The report was received shortly before 4pm and one of the team’s search dogs was quickly deployed as well as a hill party team.
Further search parties were then called out onto the moor in worsening weather conditions of heavy rain and thick mist.
The missing man was sadly found dead by the team and their search dog Oscar and his team after a search of 50 minutes.
A stretcher party was sent to recover the man’s body from the moor and the team had returned to base by 10pm.