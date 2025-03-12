So, on Ash Wednesday, we are taken back to our origins – we are mortal and made of dust. So, how is hearing that we are ‘dust’ a good thing? Well, it is incredibly freeing. Sometimes, we need that space, as we have in Lent, to allow ourselves a time in the wilderness with Christ, feel the dust on our feet, from which we are made, and the dusty stars above, and it is then, in that knowledge of “remember that you are dust” we find our true selves and the freedom to be who we are called to be by a loving God who knows our innermost being.