A CHANGE to the speed limit on a road in St Ann’s Chapel is hoped to make the road much safer for both pedestrians and drivers.
The speed limit from the turning by Blades Salon at St Ann’s Chapel until the footpath below Edgecombe Way where the St Ann’s footpath comes out will be changed to 30mph. The speed limit for that stretch of road is currently national speed limit which Cornwall and Parish Councillor Dorothy Kirk deems as ‘absurd’ and is ‘very pleased’ that the changes she has spearheaded have been approved.
Cllr Kirk said: ‘This is something I’ve really worked on.
‘A couple of years ago, with horror I realised you’re in a 60mph limit as soon as you turn into the road.
‘So when the funding came up, changing that was my absolute priority. It was unthinkable that it was left that way.
Dorothy fought for the change over fears for the safety of the people that live near that stretch of road.
‘The chicane is just within a few metres of the junction so you hardly have time to react or register that you are approaching one and the virtual pavement is on the right as you turn in’, said Dorothy. ‘It’s absolutely absurd and dangerous to have a speed limit of 60mph within a few metres of a housing development. Without even a proper pavement.
‘It’s a danger to both motorists and pedestrians.
‘I’m very pleased that the funding is in place, it has been allocated and it has been approved, so hopefully within months the people who live down there will be a lot safer than they are now.’
Cllr Kirk also has hopes that the 30mph speed limit could be extended even further.