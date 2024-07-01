TAVISTOCK Parish Church is holding its annual summer fete on Saturday, July 13.
Among the stallholders will be ladies of Vintage Green celebrating ten years of sewing and crafting goods in aid of Tavistock Parish Church. Their colourful products, ranging from quilts, cushions and aprons, to bags, cards and gifts, are made from unwanted and donated materials, which have, over the years, raised thousands of pounds for the church.
Sarah Pendle: “We produce high quality items, unique and limited edition – goods you would look to buy in a shop. We are very purposeful about it and want people to appreciate what we do and pay a fair price.”
Pam Hunter, quilter for almost 40 years, said: ‘It is much better to come together and share our ideas and we like to try new things for each event.”
Vintage Green, started in 2014, is a splinter group of the Church Green Team, which gained an Eco-Congregation Award for developing better ways to use resources.
Tavistock Mayor, Cllr Paul Ward, will open the fete at 10.30am which then runs until 3pm. Other stalls will include nearly new clothes, jewellery, books, bric-a-brac, crafts and homemade cakes, besides various sideshows. There will also be a Children’s Corner, a barbecue and other refreshments.
Hugh Walkington, vice-chairman of the organising Friends of St Eustachius’ Church, said: “All money raised goes toward improvements to modernise the inside facilities.”
Projects recently funded by the friends include the main glass door, refurbishment of the vestry and total refurbishment of the parish centre.