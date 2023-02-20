A wave of livestock incidents caused by collisions with cars on Dartmoor has reached a record number this week.
Seven ponies and two sheep have been struck by passing vehicles in the last eight days, five of which have had to be put down due to the severity of their injuries.
Livestock Protection Officer Karla Mckechnie said: 'These incidents have happened all across Dartmoor, on the roadsides all along the B3212 and the B3357. We think the recent cold spells could be responsible for luring them to the sides of the road; people driving through also stop and feed them at the side of the road.
'I urge people to please kill their speed, particularly in poor weather conditions. Those involved in an incident like this may fear they're in trouble, hence why some drive off and fail to report it but there is no excuse - it's not good enough in a welfare society. Please do the right thing.
'Dartmoor is home to a vast number of animals where they should be able to flourish and live in safety. Please, if you see an animal involved in an RTA please report it so we can get help to that animal asap. I've never seen so many incidents in the space of just eight days.'
Karla is on call 24/7 and can be contacted on 07873587561 should you need to report an incident, which can also be done anonymously. The police can also be contacted to report incidents of this nature.