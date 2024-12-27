The South Devon Railway is steaming into the new year in style this weekend with the return of its highly anticipated Winter Steam Gala
Running from Friday, January 3 to Sunday, January 5, the annual event will feature an impressive line-up of steam locomotives, offering enthusiasts and families a memorable experience on one of the UK's most scenic heritage railways.
Rail enthusiasts will be able experience the nostalgia of the golden age of travel with four vintage locomotives timetabled across the three-day event.
Along with two locomotives from the South Devon Railway home fleet, the Winter Steam Gala will showcase two visiting steam locomotives.
One of these is the Peckett and Sons locomotive No. 1940 ‘Henbury’, making a rare visit from its home base the Bristol Harbour Railway.
This FA class locomotive was built by Peckett & Sons in 1937 to work at the Port of Bristol Authority’s docks at Avonmouth. It remained there for all of its working life.
Staying on from its duties hauling The Polar Express, GWR built 2800 Class locomotive No.2807 will be appearing in GWR Wartime Black, making a welcome change to the liveries more commonly seen.
South Devon Railway is offering intensive timetable for this event, providing ample travel opportunities throughout the three-day gala along its scenic line following the River Dart from Buckfastleigh to Totnes.
For a limited time only, the company is selling tickets for the event at 2024 prices.
For more information visit the society’s website at www.southdevonrailway.co.uk/event/winter-steam-gala.