Rail services to be severely affected next week as more strike action looms

PLANNED industrial action by the RMT, Aslef and the TSSA unions means Great Western Railways expects rail services to be severely affected next Wednesday, July 27, and Saturday, July 30

The company warns a ‘significantly reduced temporary timetable will be in place’.

On both strike days an extremely limited service will operate between 7am and 6.30pm, and last trains will leave much earlier.

On non-strike days, no services will run before 7am. Due to the timing of the strike action, services either side of the strike days will also be affected up to and including Sunday, July 31.

Passengers are advised to find alternative ways to travel during the strike period.

Only travel if absolutely necessary. The majority of train services will not operate and there will be no services on some routes.

GWR will operate as many trains as possible during the strike action, however, most train services will be affected on the days announced.

No rail services will operate on Wednesday, July 27, on the following routes:

All lines in Cornwall, including all branch lines

All branch lines in Devon (Barnstaple, Exmouth, Paignton, Okehampton).

With train drivers set to strike on Saturday, July 30, GWR expects to operate even fewer services on the second of the two strike days.

Customers who have already purchased tickets can claim a full refund or amend their ticket; those who travel and are delayed may be entitled to delay repay compensation if they are delayed by 15 minutes or more. Season ticket holders can apply for compensation through the Delay Repay scheme.

Where GWR is able to run services, they are expected to be extremely busy. The train operator is not able to provide bus replacement services.

To help customers, GWR is allowing people with tickets for travel on strike days to be able to travel on the day before and up to and including Tuesday, August 2.

They are also working to update journey planners with the changes to timetables as soon as is possible. Online journey checkers are expected to be updated with the latest timetable information.

For the very latest information visit www.gwr.com/strike