Rail services in Devon and Cornwall to be severely affected this week as strike action looms

Rail services across Devon and Cornwall will be severely affected with planned industrial action this week by the RMT, Aslef and the TSSA unions.

Journey planners for Wednesday’s and Thursday’s reduced temporary train timetable have now been updated

On both strike days (Wednesday 27 and Saturday 30 July) an extremely limited service will operate between 0700 and 1830, and last trains will leave much earlier. On non-strike days, no services will run before 0700. Due to the timing of the strike action, services either side of the strike days will also be affected up to and including Sunday 31 July.

Passengers are advised to find alternative ways to travel during the strike period. Only travel if absolutely necessary. The majority of train services will not operate and there will be no services on some routes.

GWR will operate as many trains as possible during the strike action, however, most train services will be affected on the days announced.

No rail services will operate on Wednesday 27 July on the following routes:

North Downs line (Reading-Gatwick Airport)

With train drivers set to strike on Saturday 30 July, GWR expects to operate even fewer services on the second of the two strike days.

On Saturday an extremely limited service will only operate on the routes below. Services will also start later and finish much earlier than normal.

Bristol Temple Meads-London Paddington

Bristol Temple Meads-Cardiff Central

Reading to Oxford

Reading to Basingstoke

No other GWR services will run.

Customers who have already purchased tickets can claim a full refund or amend their ticket; those who travel and are delayed may be entitled to delay repay compensation if they are delayed by 15 minutes or more. Season ticket holders can apply for compensation through the Delay Repay scheme. Where GWR is able to run services, they are expected to be extremely busy. The train operator is not able to provide bus replacement services.

To help customers, GWR is allowing people with tickets for travel on strike days to be able to travel on the day before and up to and including Tuesday 2 August.

GWR said: ‘We are working to update journey planners with the changes to our timetable as soon as we are able to. Online journey checkers are expected to be updated with the latest timetable information as per below’: