Property owners at the top end of the market will face new so-called “mansion tax” charges in England, with levies ranging from £2,500 on homes valued between £2m and £2.5m to £7,500 for those worth more than £5m. The OBR states the surcharge will raise £0.4bn in 2029–30 and will apply to fewer than one per cent of properties. A £2,000 cap will also be placed on pension salary sacrifice schemes from 2029, with the OBR forecasting £4.7bn will be raised in 2029–30 and £2.6bn in 2030–31.