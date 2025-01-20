An Okehampton-based charity has raised £1,500 for an orphanage in Romania through a high-spirited quiz night.
The Waie Inn near Zeal Monachorum hosted 70 competitors and saw teams from Okehampton, Exeter, Torquay, Crediton and Torquay come together to raise money for the Haven of Hope orphanage in Lipova, Romania.
The evening was arranged by Exwick Community Church, near Exeter, as part of their aid to Eastern Europe initiative where members make multiple visits each year to Romania and Moldova to provide aid and support.
The Haven of Hope orphanage has been supported by groups in Devon for over 30 years.
Matt Jackson, event organiser said: “We are incredibly grateful to all who donated, attended, and supported this important cause. This is an incredible result, and it will make a real difference in the lives of the children at Haven of Hope. I want to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone involved.”
The quiz on January 16 was hosted by Tom Darby Clark, featuring a challenging music round, a lively raffle and most importantly a fun atmosphere.
A generous raffle boasted a range of prizes donated by several local businesses who helped make the night a success.
The funds raised will go directly towards supporting the orphanage’s ongoing efforts to provide a positive impact and care for the children’s needs, including education, shelter and support.
The winning team walked away with a selection of traditional Romanian food, connecting the evening’s activities to the community it aimed to support.
For those who were unable to attend but still wish to contribute, donations can still be made to the Exwick Community Church Just Giving page, marking your donation ‘Romania’.