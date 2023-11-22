The pupils of Mary Tavy and Brentor Community Primary School gathered on their sports field above Mary Tavy village overlooking the Dartmoor to mark the occasion on Monday (November 27). The revamp means they can now enjoy forest school and art, games and other activities, whatever the weather, instead of risking getting wet and cold in the partly enclosed shelter. The wooden pagoda has a new thatched roof and a wall at the back for the first time, all built by Landmarc. The company looks after the MoD’s Dartmoor firing ranges with the help of employee and school parent Ben Neale. Ben patrols the ranges on horseback to ensure they are maintained and safe for use without endangering wildlife and walkers and other members of the public.