Six pupils of Whitchurch Community Primary School were presented with certificates of thanks plus RNLI caps and badges as a sign of thanks for raising £240 for the RNLI.
The pupils, from Year 6, had been on a residential at Skern Lodge in Appledore last year when they witnessed the Appledore lifeboat going out on a rescue. This inspired them to raise money for the charity.
Their first idea was to build a Lego model of a lifeboat, which had a tray for donations, and this was put in the reception in school. They then made bracelets, which they sold to raise more money. The whole of Year 6 became inspired and involved and a cake sale was organised and parents were asked to donate cakes.
Headteacher Kerry Bargewell said she was extremely proud of all of their hard work. They had amazed her at how much they had wanted to raise and how they had tried to add lots of different things. They had all worked extremely hard for such a worthy cause. “Hopefully it will be the start of things to come,” she said.
Three members of the Tavistock branch of the RNLI attended school assembly on the 23rd May. Chair Daniel Leonard-Williams thanked the pupils and said they had done a wonderful job. He gave a short talk about the RNLI and presented each of the six pupils with badges and RNLI 200 caps. Treasurer Heather Webster received the money and secretary Ann Parsons presented them with certificates of thanks.