Pupils’ letters to King Charles III
Subscribe newsletter
CHILDREN of Princetown Primary School wrote letters to King Charles to express their condolences, share memories of the Queen and to wish him the best on becoming King.
The children were very sad to hear of the Queen’s passing but they were proud of their letters and are looking forward to the Prince of Wales becoming King as he owns a lot of land around Princetown (including the school). Here are some of the letters from Ben, Rosie and Chole, pictured right.
Dear King Charles
We are very sorry for your loss. We wish you a good time as King. I give you my sympathy. From Ben
Dear King Charles III
I’m so sorry for the loss of your mother. We are all deeply sad. Good luck on being King and have the happiest of days. From Rosie
Dear King Charles III
We are sorry for your mum’s passing. We are also deeply sad about her. She had a very good life and will have another one in heaven. We wish you luck as King and hope you are just as good. Bye. From Chloe.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |