Pupils in Years 5 and 6 at Lifton Community Academy, part of the Learning Academy Partnership, have taken part in an informative ‘Mini Medics’ session this term.
Joe Rice, from First Aid Training, delivered the session giving pupils the opportunity to learn vital life-saving skills including CPR, recovery positions, and how to respond to choking emergencies.
The UK Resuscitation Council recommends that every school child be taught CPR to improve survival rates from cardiac arrest, which affects around 30,000 people outside of hospital in the UK each year, with fewer than 10 per cent surviving.
The fun and interactive workshop also covered other important skills, including calling emergency services and key responsibilities of a first aider, providing pupils with the skills and confidence to act should they find themselves in an emergency. Staff praised the children for their engagement, focus, and excellent behaviour throughout the session.
Adam Hill, headteacher at Lifton Community Academy, has praised the sessions and the pupil’s involvement.
He said: “It was fantastic to see our pupils so motivated and attentive while learning such important skills. You never know when someone might fall ill or get injured, so equipping our children with first aid knowledge is incredibly important. Workshops like Mini Medics help build confidence and inspire them to be responsible, caring citizens who can make a real difference.”
Tracey Cleverly, CEO of Learning Academy Partnership said: “It’s fantastic to see our pupils gaining such valuable, hands-on experience through the Mini Medics workshop. Teaching children life-saving skills like CPR and first aid not only prepares them for emergencies but also helps them develop confidence, responsibility, and a sense of care for others, qualities that will stay with them for life.”
