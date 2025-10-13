Running for ten years, Farmwise puts on show every part of the farmyard and beyond, from calves to combine harvesters, honey bees to horticulture. It also included a sheep simulator and a cuddly toy covered in gloop to emulate delivering lambs. Children also fed pork mince through a sausage machine into casings, cooked them and sampled them. They picked apples from an apple orchard, put them in a mulcher and then a press to make apple juice.