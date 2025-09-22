Horrabridge Primary School celebrated the popular famous children's author Roald Dahl by dressing up and having a lunch in his name to honour his stories.
Nationally Roald Dahl is marked on his birthday (Saturday, September 13), so the school joined in the fun on the day before.
All children, from nursery to year six, were invited to wear Roald Dahl stories inspired fancy dress. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and the Twits inspired the most children, along with a vivid orange Giant Peach, Enormous Crocodile, Charlie Bucket and mini-Willy Wonka and even a large Wonka Bar.
Emily Friend, teacher, said: “We were amazed to see so many wonderful costumes from a wide range of his books.
“The children love reading his books and it is important to us to support a love of reading. Many children, from ages two to 11, dressed up along with members of staff and enjoyed talking about their favourite Roald Dahl books. Our Giant Peach (definitely not a pumpkin, as some laughingly suggested) caused a lot of chuckles and there was some really wonderful face paint and hairstyles from children coming as The Twits characters.”
Fellow teacher Sarah Pascall said: “Many teachers took the opportunity to dress up too. At Horrabridge we celebrate authors in a wide variety of ways. Roald Dahl is covered as a specific class reader in multiple year groups at Horrabridge.
“Therefore, with so many children reading his books too we thought it would be a theme that children would be able to closely relate with. Many children look forward to World Book Day and being able to dress up as their favourite book characters, so as a school we are widening the opportunities the children have to dress up at other times across the school year.”
