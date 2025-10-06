Debbie Nunn, headteacher, said: "It was wonderful to see our school council pupils so engaged and excited during the apple pressing day. Not only did they learn about the traditional process of turning apples into juice, but they also experienced the joy of tasting the fruits of their own school gardening club’s efforts. Events like this really bring our curriculum to life and help children connect with the rich apple-growing heritage of our area while encouraging teamwork, curiosity, and pride in their local community."