Award-winning British garden designer and BBC Gardeners’ World presenter, Adam Frost, is leaving the garden and heading back out on tour to the South West.
He will be telling audiences about the soundtrack to his planting, taking inspiration from music that includes Louis Armstrong’s ‘What A Wonderful World’, You’ll Never Walk Alone by Marcus Mumford and ‘There’d Better be a Mirrorball’ by The Arctic Monkeys.
He also has songs that capture his love for each specific area of the garden, that includes The Killers’ ‘Mr. Brightside’, Richard Ashcroft’s ‘Lucky Man’, Rolling Stones’ ‘Dreamy Skies’ and Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Secret Garden’.
The tour will be coming to Barnstaple’s Queen’s Theatre on Saturday, October 11, and Exeter Corn Exchange on Sunday, October 12.
Adam said: “I cannot wait to get out on the road for my second tour of the UK. I love how the live shows allow you to connect with the audience in a different way. The show will tell stories of gardens, people, music and places. And they will hopefully put a smile on your faces.”
In his most personal show to date, Adam will discuss the plants that have shaped his life and reflect on what’s brought him to where he is now. He will unearth the inspiration he has found through a life in the garden and from the people he’s met along the way.
Adam will share previously untold stories of how his passion for plants has taken him around the world and challenged him with unexpected experiences – from curating a garden in Japan during a monsoon to meeting heroes.
The award-winning British garden designer, author and TV presenter may be familiar from the BBC’s Gardeners’ World (BBC Two) and also appears on the BBC’s coverage of RHS Chelsea Flower Show and fronts films for Morning Live (BBC One).
In 2016 he won ‘Best New Talent’ at the RTS West Awards. Since 2007, Adam has amassed seven gold medals at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. He lectures on a wide range of horticultural topics, both nationally and internationally and is an ongoing contributor to Gardeners’ World Magazine, fronting their podcast.
In 2014 Adam set up The Homebase Garden Academy to help the next generation of horticulture students kick-start their careers by teaching them about garden design and landscaping.
