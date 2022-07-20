‘Pupil power’ sees college U-turn

Year 8 pupils from Tavistock College with the petition calling for them to be allowed to continue learning Japanese ( Tindle )

A VICTORY for pupil power has been declared after a U-turn by Tavistock College saw Year 8 pupils upset at Japanese being abruptly dropped from the curriculum told they could carry on studying to GCSE level.

Parent Kirsten Wake, whose son was among those affected, said they were delighted with the change of heart, which came about after the children themselves organised a petition with 270 signatures.

A deputation of affected parents met with principal Tristan Muller-Forster and Dan Morrow, the chief executive of the Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust, which oversees the college, recently.

Tavistock’s MP Sir Geoffrey Cox also brought up the issue at his regular meeting with the college principal.

This brought about a change of heart by the college.

While the long-term plan is still to drop Japanese from the curriculum, the college is allowing Year 8 pupils – who have been studying Japanese now for two years – to carry on taking it for their GCSE options.

Kirsten said: ‘My son is absolutely over the moon as are all the children who are affected. I believe it is two classes in total, so around 60 children. It is a result, so we are all very happy about it. They also said at the meeting that they were very impressed with the way the children have themselves pointed out their views. They are going to get them together to congratulate them.’

She added that an article in the Tavistock Times had helped spread the word, after some parents only found out by word of mouth that their children would no longer be able to study Japanese. At the time a shortage of teachers was blamed – with two of the three Japanese teachers leaving to go and teach English in Japan, but parents questioned why efforts hadn’t been made to recruit another teacher.

Kirsten said: ‘They did admit it had been the plan for quite a while to move from three languages to two and they had chosen French and Spanish as they felt they were more popular. They did agree that Year 8 was slightly different, so we were kind of successful in terms of Year 8 and they are all excited to get the options letter saying they will be able to take it for GCSE.’