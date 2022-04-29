Public meeting over cancelled trains in Bere Alston

Representatives from train operator GWR will meet disgruntled train passengers at a public meeting in Bere Alston next Tuesday evening (May 3).

The meeting will take place at 6pm at church hall at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Fore Street, Bere Alston.

It has been called to give passengers using the Tamar Valley Line from Bere Alston station a chance to air grievances over train cancellations.

Organiser, Bere Ferrers ward borough councillor Angela Blackman said: ‘We have three GWR executives attending and I really need your support to ensure that they understand our issues and confirm their commitment to our line.

You can reserve a place – spaces are limited – by contacting Cllr Blackman via Facebook or emailing [email protected]

She added: ‘If you cannot attend but have a question or situation you have faced using this line, please either private message me on Facebook or email me at [email protected]’