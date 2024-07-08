This week, Okehampton Town Council granted the Museum of Dartmoor Life a £5,000 cheque, which will go towards the building's utilities and maintenance costs.
On Monday (July 8) Mayor of Okehampton, Allenton Fisher, presented museum curator Kristy Turner with the cheque outside the museum entrance, alongside museum trustees and volunteers.
The money will go towards ongoing utility and maintenance costs, which the museum said contribute to most of its expenditures.
Trustee Richard Jennings said: "It actually goes towards the overall running and maintenance of the building more than anything else. We rely very heavily on the town council annually, and they're very, very generous.
"We spend more than the grant on electricity and this is a high-maintenance building because it's deteriorating - we've had a condition survey that tells us we need £500k to do the roof and everything else."
This year, the museum is hosting a Magic and Myth exhibition which explores Dartmoor folklore.