Free talks and events are planned across six areas – Dorset and East Devon Coast World Heritage Site, Cornwall and West Devon Mining Landscape Heritage Site, North Devon Biosphere Reserve, The Exeter City of Literature (which covers all of Devon), Exeter Cathedral’s Exeter Book and the English Riviera Global Geopark – to aid appreciation of their special qualities and to demonstrate the valuable role that The Devonshire Association has played, and continues to play, in increasing this understanding.