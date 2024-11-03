THE Devonshire Association has received a £39,936 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to raise awareness of the natural and historic heritage of the six outstanding assets in Devon designated by UNESCO as being of global significance.
The grant will enable The Devonshire Association, a charity with more than 160 years of experience in championing Devon’s science, literature and arts, to provide new opportunities for members of the public to engage with our unique heritage.
Free talks and events are planned across six areas – Dorset and East Devon Coast World Heritage Site, Cornwall and West Devon Mining Landscape Heritage Site, North Devon Biosphere Reserve, The Exeter City of Literature (which covers all of Devon), Exeter Cathedral’s Exeter Book and the English Riviera Global Geopark – to aid appreciation of their special qualities and to demonstrate the valuable role that The Devonshire Association has played, and continues to play, in increasing this understanding.
In addition, there will be a number of flagship events including a day of talks celebrating Devon’s World Class Heritage, a celebration of Exeter Cathedral: Past, Present and Future and a talk by a high-profile speaker on climate change.
All are aimed at raising awareness of our county’s distinctive, highly vulnerable, yet perhaps still undervalued, natural and historic environment. Two bursaries will allow young people to engage with the project.
Simon Timms, the DA’s President for 2024/45 said: “We are thrilled to have received this support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.
“Thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, 2025 is set to be a very special year for people across Devon to discover more about our county’s world-class heritage”.
The Devonshire Association for the Advancement of Science Literature and the Arts was founded in 1862, “to promote the intercourse of those who cultivate science, literature and art in different parts of Devonshire, with one another and with others”.
This commitment to the interchange of ideas is something that the DA, with its 1,055 members spread across the county, remains committed to – through talks, site visits and events, through its regular programme of Zoom discussions and through the annual publication of its Transactions.