A CHUDLEIGH woman was fined £2,000 for failing to provide information to the police.
Bronwen Elizabeth Kite, aged 31, of Fullers Place, was found guilty of two charges of failing to provide information to police when asked for information about the driver of a Nissan Pulsar who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. These were on February 17 and May 3 of last year.
She was fined £1,000 on each count. Kite was also ordered to pay £310 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and £190 to fund victim services. She was also given six penalty points on her licence.