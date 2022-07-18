Traditional Cornish cottage has been owned by the same family since 1800s - but now it could be yours!
This traditional Cornish country house near Callington has stayed in the same family since the 1800s - but could now be yours for £620,000.
Kenilworth, built in 1870 by the ancestors of its current owner, comes with an additional cottage and plenty of period features.
Beamed ceilings are throughout the lower floor of the stone-built property, with the dining room boasting a cut stone open fireplace and the sitting room featuring a granite open fireplace.
A unique aspect of the house is the decorative stained glass window which can be found on the landing of the property.
On the ground floor of the house are a conservatory and entrance hall with a tiled floor, the dining room, the sitting room, a study and a kitchen/breakfast room, plus a utility room, rear porch and cloakroom.
On the first floor are four bedrooms, a store room/dressing room, a family bathroom and a built-in airing cupboard.
Outdoors, the house comes with 3.5 acres of grounds, including paddocks and lawned gardens, as well as barns, a garage and a former cottage, plus a stone arch leading to a vegetable garden.
The former cottage used to be used for farm workers but has not been habited for 50 years.
Kenilworth has been brought to market for £620,000 by estate agents DR Kivell.
Geoff Lipton of DR Kivell commented: “Kenilworth is an appealing and welcoming four-bedroom, three-reception room house quietly located in the Cornish countryside with far reaching views and 3.5 acres of paddocks and gardens.”
