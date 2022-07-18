Traditional Cornish cottage has been owned by the same family since 1800s - but now it could be yours!

This traditional Cornish country house near Callington has stayed in the same family since the 1800s - but could now be yours for £620,000.

Kenilworth, built in 1870 by the ancestors of its current owner, comes with an additional cottage and plenty of period features.

The house comes with 3.5 acres of grounds and various outbuildings. ( DR Kivell )

Beamed ceilings are throughout the lower floor of the stone-built property, with the dining room boasting a cut stone open fireplace and the sitting room featuring a granite open fireplace.

A unique aspect of the house is the decorative stained glass window which can be found on the landing of the property.

On the ground floor of the house are a conservatory and entrance hall with a tiled floor, the dining room, the sitting room, a study and a kitchen/breakfast room, plus a utility room, rear porch and cloakroom.

On the first floor are four bedrooms, a store room/dressing room, a family bathroom and a built-in airing cupboard.

Some of the gardens and paddocks at Kenilworth. ( DR Kivell )

Outdoors, the house comes with 3.5 acres of grounds, including paddocks and lawned gardens, as well as barns, a garage and a former cottage, plus a stone arch leading to a vegetable garden.

The former cottage used to be used for farm workers but has not been habited for 50 years.

The former farm workers’ cottage that comes with the property. ( DR Kivell )

Kenilworth has been brought to market for £620,000 by estate agents DR Kivell.