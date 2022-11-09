Ben Palmer of Stags commented: “We are excited to offer this one-of-a-kind, remarkable home to the market; sitting on the outskirts of the quiet and unspoilt village of Latchley, falling within the Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the property occupies a commanding position above the river Tamar and enjoys superb, panoramic views of the valley below.