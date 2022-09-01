Stables, swimming pools and space galore - take a look inside this luxurious country house
Subscribe newsletter
Take a look inside this impressive country house, that comes with its own swimming pool, parklands and stables.
The Lodge, three miles outside of Tavistock, is peaceful and secluded, with plenty of space for a big family or guests.
The building has views over the Walkham Valley and has direct access to a national cycling route.
On the ground floor is an open plan sitting room and kitchen, a large sitting room and dining room, a study, a bathroom, a utility room and a small bedroom.
From the utility room there is a passageway leading to the swimming pool area, which also has a jacuzzi hot tub and a shower, and connects to the garage/workshop and sun room.
Upstairs there are four bedrooms, with two leading out onto a large balcony and two featuring en-suite bathrooms, with a further bathroom available.
The grounds of the property span 5.91 acres made up of parkland incorporating a wildlife pond, a raised terrace, a paddock and a barn with stables.
The property is being marketed by Stags, who have listed the property at £1,150,000.
Ben Palmer of Stags commented: “We are delighted to once again offer The Lodge to the market, given that it is one of the most eye-catching country homes in the Tavistock area.
“The house offers a fantastic and quite rare combination of features for active family life, with plenty of internal living space, the wonderful parkland grounds for recreation or relaxation, the pool and leisure suite for keen swimmers or fitness enthusiasts, and the paddock and stabling for keen horse riders.
“For machinists or those with a car collection, there is a discreet triple-width garage, large driveway and workshop/machinery store.
“West Down common is just over a mile away by road and Plaster Down, at the foothills of Dartmoor, is only two miles away, providing excellent opportunities for walking and outriding.
“The property is very private and secure, whilst also being within three miles of Tavistock town centre, so is ideally placed to enjoy all that the town and the surrounding area have to offer.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |