Quirky holiday homes near Tavistock perfect for a staycation

By Chloe Shakesby   |   Property writer   |
Tuesday 12th July 2022 11:19 am
tavi airbnb
One holiday spot nearby is a private wing of this Elizabethan manor. (Anne-Marie on Airbnb )

With temperatures across the UK rising, the temptation to book a staycation may well be creeping in.

These quirky holiday homes range from perfect fishing spots to gorgeous manors - and are all within half an hour’s drive of Tavistock, so you can take a break without having to worry about travel.

The Old Chapel, Sydenham Damerel

tavi airbnb
The former chapel offers total privacy with no neighbours within a kilometre. (Steve on Airbnb )

The West Wing of this former village church offers two bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchenette and an ante room for £152 a night, coming with its own hot tub and barbecue area.

Kingfisher Pod, Milemead

tavi airbnb
The glamping pod has access to its own private fishing pegs. (Laura on Airbnb )

This one-bedroom glamping pod is available for just £50 a night, housing two people and with its own private fishing pegs over the Canal Basin lake.

The Boat House, Calstock

tavi airbnb
The Boat House sits on the banks of the River Tamar. (Tom on Airbnb )

Dating back to the 1890s, the Boat House sits on the banks of the River Tamar and houses two guests for £131 a night in a one-bedroom space with an open plan kitchen/dining room and lounge area.

Leat House, Horrabridge

tavi airbnb
The Elizabethan manor sits in a national park. (Anne-Marie on Airbnb )

Leat House is a self-contained wing of an Elizabethan manor in Dartmoor National Park, offering three bedrooms, a living room and a kitchen for £108 a night.

The Unicorn Stable, Bere Alston

tavi airbnb
The Unicorn Stable has a unique exterior. (Jonathan & Audrey on Airbnb )

Described as “surrounded by unicorns and fairies”, this quirky cottage sleeps up to five guests for £119 a night and is just 100 metres from a small beach.

More About:

Tavistock
