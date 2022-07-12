Quirky holiday homes near Tavistock perfect for a staycation

One holiday spot nearby is a private wing of this Elizabethan manor. ( Anne-Marie on Airbnb )

With temperatures across the UK rising, the temptation to book a staycation may well be creeping in.

These quirky holiday homes range from perfect fishing spots to gorgeous manors - and are all within half an hour’s drive of Tavistock, so you can take a break without having to worry about travel.

The Old Chapel, Sydenham Damerel

The former chapel offers total privacy with no neighbours within a kilometre. ( Steve on Airbnb )

The West Wing of this former village church offers two bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchenette and an ante room for £152 a night, coming with its own hot tub and barbecue area.

Kingfisher Pod, Milemead

The glamping pod has access to its own private fishing pegs. ( Laura on Airbnb )

This one-bedroom glamping pod is available for just £50 a night, housing two people and with its own private fishing pegs over the Canal Basin lake.

The Boat House, Calstock

The Boat House sits on the banks of the River Tamar. ( Tom on Airbnb )

Dating back to the 1890s, the Boat House sits on the banks of the River Tamar and houses two guests for £131 a night in a one-bedroom space with an open plan kitchen/dining room and lounge area.

Leat House, Horrabridge

The Elizabethan manor sits in a national park. ( Anne-Marie on Airbnb )

Leat House is a self-contained wing of an Elizabethan manor in Dartmoor National Park, offering three bedrooms, a living room and a kitchen for £108 a night.

The Unicorn Stable, Bere Alston

The Unicorn Stable has a unique exterior. ( Jonathan & Audrey on Airbnb )