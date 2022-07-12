Quirky holiday homes near Tavistock perfect for a staycation
With temperatures across the UK rising, the temptation to book a staycation may well be creeping in.
These quirky holiday homes range from perfect fishing spots to gorgeous manors - and are all within half an hour’s drive of Tavistock, so you can take a break without having to worry about travel.
The Old Chapel, Sydenham Damerel
The West Wing of this former village church offers two bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchenette and an ante room for £152 a night, coming with its own hot tub and barbecue area.
Kingfisher Pod, Milemead
This one-bedroom glamping pod is available for just £50 a night, housing two people and with its own private fishing pegs over the Canal Basin lake.
The Boat House, Calstock
Dating back to the 1890s, the Boat House sits on the banks of the River Tamar and houses two guests for £131 a night in a one-bedroom space with an open plan kitchen/dining room and lounge area.
Leat House, Horrabridge
Leat House is a self-contained wing of an Elizabethan manor in Dartmoor National Park, offering three bedrooms, a living room and a kitchen for £108 a night.
The Unicorn Stable, Bere Alston
Described as “surrounded by unicorns and fairies”, this quirky cottage sleeps up to five guests for £119 a night and is just 100 metres from a small beach.
