Hundreds of happy Tavistock College students gathered in the town centre to celebrate the end of exams and school yesterday (Thursday).
Glamorous ball gowns and suits vied for attention with classic and pimped up cars, tractors and even a horse as families from town mixed with those from the country in Bedford Square. The various forms of transport took the excited youngsters to their proms at Boringdon Golf Club, Plympton.
But before leaving, they showed off their best party dress to passers-by and proud admiring parents. Kimberley Brown, who is planning on going to Tavistock College sixth form stood out from the crowd in her turquoise dress mounted on horse Bailey, from Greenwell Farm. She said: “It’s so good not to be at school. I’m really excited to go to the proms.”
In contrast Jodie Medland was driven to the proms in her dad Tommy’s tractor and says she wants to work in farming.