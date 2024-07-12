Hundreds of happy Tavistock College students gathered in the town centre to celebrate the end of exams and school yesterday (Thursday).

Glamorous ball gowns and suits vied for attention with classic and pimped up cars, tractors and even a horse as families from town mixed with those from the country in Bedford Square. The various forms of transport took the excited youngsters to their proms at Boringdon Golf Club, Plympton.

But before leaving, they showed off their best party dress to passers-by and proud admiring parents. Kimberley Brown, who is planning on going to Tavistock College sixth form stood out from the crowd in her turquoise dress mounted on horse Bailey, from Greenwell Farm. She said: “It’s so good not to be at school. I’m really excited to go to the proms.”

In contrast Jodie Medland was driven to the proms in her dad Tommy’s tractor and says she wants to work in farming.

Friends celebrate the end of exams, Erin Forbes, Ksenia Robinson, Katie Matthews, Poppy Veale and Leah Kite.
Left Harriet Sutton and friend Sophia Ellis with classic car before their proms.
Jude Wright with proud parents Sam, left, and Jo before his proms
Jodie Medland and her farmer dad Tommy with his tractor in Bedford Square before he took her to her proms in it.
Left Caitlin and her friend Liliemae enjoying the atmosphere before the proms
Caine Sadler, Ollie Matthews, Tom Chapman and Charlie Sandhu looking forward to their proms after exams.
A happy line-up of students smartly dressed up for their proms in Tavistock's Bedford Square
Anya Janjanin, Eva Marsh, Kasey Carter and Talia Naz in their stunning ballgowns before their proms.
Molly Henderson and Lara Dix celebrating the end of exams and dressed to impress for their proms.
