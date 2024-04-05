AN EXCITING new venture that will explore the rich heritage, stories and folklore on Dartmoor has been announced by Villages in Action..
In collaboration with storytellers Sara Hurley and Lisa Schneidau, Chasing Crockern will bring a myriad of events, story walks, live performances, talks, and exhibitions to Dartmoor over the next 18 months.
Funding for the project is being supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Arts Council England using money raised by National Lottery players.
Mair George, creative director of Villages in Action, said: ‘Chasing Crockern aims to connect Dartmoor’s communities with their historical roots and folklore, highlighting the enduring legacy of the moor’s tales and reimagining them for modern audiences.’
Working hand in hand, Villages in Action, Sara Hurley and Lisa Schneidau will be teaming up with Dartmoor National Park Authority, The Museum of Dartmoor Life, Moorland Community Care and Skylark FM.
The project will also feature contributions from a range of artists including Lucinda Guy, Paula Crutchlow, Hugh Lupton, Jim Causley, and Ben Tallamy.
‘I’m delighted to have the opportunity to continue finding out about Dartmoor and its many layers of stories, said Sara Hurley.
‘I work with the old folk tales and along with storyteller, Lisa Schneidau we are interested to hear what ‘the folk’ today have to say, and to find ways to interpret these stories through a new performance for Dartmoor and its people.’
Lisa Schneidau added: ‘Dartmoor is such a special place, and over the centuries it has inspired some wild and curious folk tales.’
‘During the years I’ve lived here I have learned about many different ways that people work with and appreciate the landscape and heritage of the moor. 'Chasing Crockern' is a great opportunity to look again at Dartmoor’s folktale traditions, and ask: what do these stories mean for us today?
The project takes its name from Sabine Baring-Gould’s tale of Old Crockern - the spirit and guardian of Dartmoor. Baring-Gould was an Anglican priest, hagiographer, antiquarian, novelist, folk song collector and scholar, and 2024 marks the centenary of his death.