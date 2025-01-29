A HISTORIC church is a huge step nearer the construction of a galley kitchen and toilets block inside the church.
St Eustachius’ Church has been awarded three grants towards the project but is still appealing for more funds towards a target of £261,000.
The planned work could start this year after years of fundraising for a project to install toilets, a kitchen and the first purpose-built storage in the church to make it accessible to more of the community.
There are currently no public toilets in the church, so those attending services and events in church have to use the Bedford Square car park toilets. The new loos will benefit visitors and all those who attend services, weddings, baptisms, funerals, school gatherings and community events such as the popular Christmas Tree Festival.
Grants have been offered by the Garfield West Foundation (£25,000), Beatrice Laing Trust (£5,000, conditional on reaching the rest of the target) and the Benefact Trust which has given £5,700.
These grants have been put together with £7,500 given by a generous individual and funds raised by the parochial church council, Friends of St Eustachius’ and through ‘Friendly Fridays’ charity events, making a total of £141,087.
To make up the total cost of £261,442, the church has bid for Government support of just over £43,000 and has made five trust applications for £63,000 further funding. The outcome of these should be known by the end of March.
Martin Pendle, of St Eustachius’ Church, said: “If we are successful in these further appeals, we might be able to proceed with the project this year.
“We are very grateful for all the previous donations to the project but will still have a funding gap to close, even if all our applications are successful, so we are appealing for further donations if congregations and visitors are able.”
Wall-mounted monuments on one of the inside walls of the church have been raised to remain visible above the new block and carved pew ends will be re-sited on public view and pews moved to make way for it.
A church spokesman added: “A lot of work has gone into planning what we need, and we have selected and priced a great design, which will fit neatly into the corner of the church.
“We have a beautiful church in the middle of Tavistock, which is very well-used both for religious services and public events. The changes will increase the accessibility of the building to as wide a community as possible.
‘The church is open 365 days a year for visitors to come and see the inside of this historic building, and the monuments and other contents. With our position right at the centre of the town, we aim to be a welcoming and inclusive place of worship and a venue for community events, and to be able to provide the hospitality to support all these uses of the building.’
“This will be a fantastic improvement for the church and all of the Tavistock and surrounding community who use it.”