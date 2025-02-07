A headteacher has been surprised at the support from her pupils for a tech-free week.
Princetown Primary School tried out a voluntary screenless week for the youngsters who reported feeling less tired and worried when they agreed to not using mobile phones, games consoles, laptops and tablets either at home or school all last week.
Headteacher Emma Byrom said the event was devised after a PSHE lesson (personal, social, health and economic lesson, aimed at teaching the children life skills) to support the school’s mental health week and the children’s search for sponsorship was an incentive – raising £500 towards a day of fun of their choice.
She said: “It’s been an overwhelming success, surprising us all. We started off joking about not using our mobile phones and other tech in a PSHE lesson and discussed whether it would work if you were paid or sponsored.
“Then it evolved and we decided it would be of value to PSHE and the children’s wellbeing. So we planned it during Children's Mental Health Week, which included a one-night residential with Dartmoor National Park, and more than half the children old enough to take part agreed to give up their tech here and at home.
“I took part to show a good example and found it hard, but it was like a weight lifted off my shoulders and a great relief to have a reason not to answer work emails, for example. I must admit it illustrated how my work-life balance is badly skewed to much more work than home life.”
Emma’s screen time was shown to the children, showing them that she recorded two hours and 41 minutes of screen time the Friday before the ban and 19 minutes a week later on, during the week at the end of the ban. Her daily average before the ban was two hours 22 minutes and during the ban it was 28 minutes as she still had to use it minimally for work.
Emma said: “The reaction of those taking part was very reassuring. They said there was multiple benefits and seemed to adapt easily to filling their time productively and enjoyed going back to a pre-tech age.
“They have been very enthusiastic about doing it again some time, which is surprising and obviously means I will have to take part again. I took the opportunity to read a book and do some fitness at home, which definitely made me feel better physically and mentally. I did miss catching up with friends but not the expectation to respond at weekends and late to messages to do with work.”
Sophia said: “I didn’t mind not watching YouTube and Netflix because I watched too late and then couldn’t sleep or didn’t get enough sleep. So, I did sleep more and was less tired this week.”
Harry, 11, gave up his Play Station, PC and laptop: “I started this week sitting doing nothing and staring at nothing really. But I got into drawing and playing other games. It was good for me because I was getting addicted to a Spiderman game.”