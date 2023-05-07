Residents of Princetown flocked to the village community centre today to participate in a range of activities in celebration of the King's Coronation.
Picnics were enjoyed in the hall and out on the grass form midday, followed by a dog show in which dogs from all around the village paraded, sat, strutted and twirled vying to win a title such as king and queen of the show, musical sit, fastest bono eater, judges' favourite dog and best in show. Families also enjoyed playing sports and games on the field along with tea, coffee, cake and other refreshments.
A tree planting ceremony also took place in the adjacent park during the afternoon. Councillors from Dartmoor Forest Parish Council hosted a small ceremony to plant a silver birch tree in memory of Queen Elizabeth II and a sycamore maple tree to commemorate this weekend's Coronation, both of which were provided by the Duchy of Cornwall.
Winners of a special coronation art competition were also announced. Throughout the week, children at the village school hd been creating their own art to enter into the competition, which was on display for everyone to enjoy in the hall. Every child received a prize for entering, with separate winners for those in Key Stage 1 and 2.