Princetown Food Hub opens
By Guy Boswell | Reporter |
@guyboswell19[email protected]
Wednesday 9th November 2022 5:25 pm
Share
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Anyone going through hard times in the Princetown area is welcomed to the new village food hub club at the Methodist Chapel every Wednesday from 11am to 12noon.
Fresh fruit and vegetables, dried and tinned food are available to fill a large bag for a £5 donation or £2.50 for half a bag.
The hub also acts as a sociable warm space with free soup and drinks offered to anyone.
Read more in the Times next week
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |