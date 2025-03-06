Princetown firefighters are inviting runners and their families to join in the fun and competition for their annual 2025 10k trail run.
This adrenaline-pumping adventure is becoming a well-loved favourite to many runners of all abilities and experience to conquer the Dartmoor rugged route on Friday, March 30 at 6.30pm and raise funds for the Fire Fighters Charity.
A run spokesman said: “Whether you're a seasoned runner or just starting out, this trail run is perfect. Explore the stunning scenery of Princetown as you sprint, jog or walk your way through the course.
“There will be plenty of firefighters cheering you on along the way. By taking part in this event, you'll not only challenge yourself but also support a great cause.
“The Fire Fighters Charity provides vital assistance to firefighters and their families in times of need. So, gather friends, family, and running buddies, and let's make a difference together. Get ready to run, have fun, and support our brave firefighters.”
For those who will be support families, friends, firefighters and their loved ones, there will be cakes and a barbecue.