Two Princetown B&B owners have won the current Channel 4 Four in a Bed reality show competition.
Nikki and Terry Hirst, who run the Ramblers’ Rest, have been in the current competition which has been screened every day this week.
The idea is to win the title of best value B&B out of four competitor businesses when the owners judge each other after staying a night in each location.
The final episode tonight (Friday) crowned them the best value after the other B&B owners declared how much of the nightly bill for their rooms they felt the stay was worth. Guests can either pay the requested rate or under or over pay, according to their view of their experience.
In an unexpected twist, one of the guests substantially over paid, rating her stay worth much more than she was charged - she particularly praised the quality of her sleep, the self-catering facilities and an outdoor hot spa.
Two other guests criticised the Rambers’ Rest’s value for money because they had to buy their own food supplies and another two said the self-service kitchen facilities were inadequate to prepare a cooked breakfast.
Nikki said: “We’re delighted at winning and the result shows we have hit our market exactly. She overpaid because she is our target customer- she is a rambler and that’s why we are called the Ramblers’ Rest.”