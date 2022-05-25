Presentation to Tavistock RAF squadron as stalwart leaves for pastures new

Tavistock Squadron RAF Air Cadets said farewell to one of their long-serving members of staff when Warrant Officer Graeme Ross moved to start a new life in Cyprus.

Before he left Tavistock he wanted to present the squadron with a memento of his service with the squadron. With this in mind, Graeme bought a plaque of his army regimental badge, the King’s Own Scottish Borders, for the Tavistock unit.

Covid restrictions prevented him from coming along to present the plaque to the squadron when he left. Instead, he left it with the Sector Commander for Dartmoor, Sqn Ldr John Olver, to present when Covid restrictions allowed.

John, who is a former commanding officer of the Tavistock unit, was finally able to visit the squadron recently to present the plaque to current OC Flt Lt Sophie Forbes.