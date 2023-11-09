A POWER surge in Tavistock has caused a power cut, affected homes and businesses this morning.
Some high street shops are being forced to close until the issue is resolved.
National Grid are currently saying that power will not be restored to all businesses before 4pm this afternoon.
A spokesperson said it was affecting 58 properties.
Among those affected is Dartmoor Photographic on Brook Street.
Assistant manager Michael Stott said: "We completely rely on power for everything we do so we have been forced to close. It is ok for us because we are able to sort out our Xmas window, we have got the time and space to do so. We are missing out on revenue though, so that is a kick in the teeth for us."
A statement from National Grid said: "We are aware of the power cut incident which was raised at 8.01am this morning and our engineers are working to get power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing customers."