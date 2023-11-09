Power has been restored to properties in Tavistock, following a power cut at 8am this morning.
Around 58 properties were affected. This included many shops and cafes in the town centre.
A spokesperson for National Grid said customers were all back on supply at 2.05pm.
This followed the power coming back on and then going off again.
"The cause was a fault on a low voltage cable near a sub-station. By a process of back-feeding, supplies have been restored," said the spokesperson. "We apologise for any inconvenience this incident has caused."