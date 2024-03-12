DEVON and Cornwall Police is appealing for witnesses and anyone with information in connection with reports of thefts of diesel from tanks on farms in West Devon.
This took place at a farm in the area of Monkokehampton on Tuesday, February 27, Thorndon Cross on Friday, March 1 and South Zeal on Monday, March 4.
Farmers are advised to be wary of this and review security, check fuel tanks regularly and consider the following prevention advice:
• screening tanks
• security lighting/CCTV
• fit anti-siphoning devices
• install cages/locks or improve security that surrounds fuel storage tanks
• consider fuel dyes
• use defensive parking techniques, wherever possible park vehicles against solid objects on the fuel tank side to prevent access
• use appropriate signage at the entrances where security devices are being used, to act as a deterrent.
Also, it advises, please be wary of any suspicious activity and make a note of descriptions and vehicle registrations, report any suspicious activity on 999.
Officers investigating these crimes ask for anyone with information or CCTV in the areas mentioned to please telephone 101 quoting 50240052232, or make contact via the Devon and Cornwall Police website.