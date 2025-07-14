A power cut in Gunnislake is affecting 929 properties this morning, National Grid claim.
The postcodes affected are PL18 and PL19.
A National Grid spokesperson said: “We are aware of this power cut outage which was raised at 10:04am this morning and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing.”
The current estimate for restoring power is 11:30am this morning.
As a result of the power outage, Gunnislake Post Office is currently closed.
The cause of the power cut is a fault on the high voltage network in the area.
If you are a vulnerable customer and need any extra support during this power cut, please contact National Grid directly on 0800 6783 105.
