A petition has been launched to demand that the government take action to tackle the plague of potholes.
A frustrated Exeter resident is urging the government to develop a national plan to fill in the dangerous potholes which damage cars and can cause cars to swerve and cause accidents and even kill people by causing motorcyclists and cyclist to fall off and get hit by other traffic.
Ben Thornbury started a petition to Parliament on Friday (January 6) aimed at collecting at least 10,000, at which point the government will respond to this petition.
At 100,000 signatures, the petition will be considered for debate in the House of Commons under rules of petitions addressed to Parliament.
Ben’s petition, called ‘Fix Our Roads: National Plan on Dangerous Potholes Now’ says the government must take the lead on what is a national crisis, through funding and higher repair standards.
He said: “The government must step in with a national plan. This plan must include a dedicated pothole repair fund, strict repair deadlines for local councils, investment in more durable surfacing technology, and more transparency on spending.
“Safe roads are essential for communities, businesses, and daily life.”
He added: “We believe it is long past time for the government to step up and help local councils deliver lasting solutions to what we see as a pothole crisis.
“For too many years, this issue has been left to drag on without sufficient action, leaving communities across the country frustrated and suffering the consequences.
“Residents are fed up with facing endless repair bills for tyres, wheels, and suspensions damaged by crumbling roads, and that it is also a serious safety concern.”
In four days the petition has gathered 2,500 signatures and is at these links: https://tinyurl.com/2anajmbc and https://www.petition.parliament.uk/petitions/739014
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.