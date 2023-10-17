TICKETS are now on sale for the musical version of The Wind in the Willows which is being staged by Tavistock Musical Theatre Company (TMTC) at Tavistock Town Hall during the October half-term week.
Rehearsals are now in full swing for this heartwarming, lively tale of friendship which follows the adventures of Toad and his friends Ratty, Mole and Badger and is based on the children’s favourite book by Kenneth Graham.
The stage show, written by Julian Fellowes (of Downton Abbey fame), revolves around Toad’s insatiable need for speed which leads him down a slippery slope. His friends come to his rescue with some riotous antics as they try to save him from his compulsion for life in the fast lane.
The company (TMTC) is very excited to have secured the rights to this popular show which was premiered at Plymouth Theatre Royal in 2016 and had a successful run at the London Palladium.
With music by Styles and Drew (the team behind the stage version of Mary Poppins), the musical is a popular follow up to the company’s highly successful production of ‘Elf’ which played to full houses at the town hall last year.
That production was nominated for the Most Innovative Staging Award at this year’s NODA (National Operatic and Dramatic Association) South West stage awards.
With a cast of almost 40 actors, including children, leading roles are being played by Tim Waine (Toad), Mal Rowe (Ratty), Neet Lawrence (Mole), Tim Farmer (Badger), Mrs Otter (Mel Holt-Martin) and Chief Weasel (Jackie Bowen).
Julian Bennett, who is directing the production, says that it’s a show for all the family. “It’s a very witty show and the music is fabulous,” he said.
“It covers so many genres from hip-hop to Gilbert and Sullivan. We’re hoping that it will provide wonderful entertainment for everyone of all ages.”
The show will open on the evening of Wednesday, October 25 with further evening performances on Thursday, October 26, Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28. Matinee performances are on Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29.
Adult tickets are £18 if booked online at ticketsource.co.uk/tavistock-musical-theatre-company and £20 to include a booking fee if booked by phone through the Box Office on 0333 666 3366.
Tickets for children are £15.