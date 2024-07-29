A memorial pool tournament has raised £1200 for the Cornish men’s mental health charity Man Down.
The event at The Cornish Inn, Gunnislake was organised by John Garwood in memory of his nephew Jamie Bratchley.
“Jamie was a young man in his 30s when he sadly took his own life in 2023,” said landlord Chris Wheatley.
“He was a Gunnislake boy born and bred and a very regular customer of The Cornish Inn, as is his uncle John.
“We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who supported the event. Over £1000 was raised by the pool competition, video horse, dog and pig racing as well as donations, and this was rounded up to £1200.“
A very special thank you goes to Martin, the overall winner of the pool, who kindly donated his £100 cash prize back to the charity.