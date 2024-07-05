South West Devon remains blue but with a new MP following the decision of Sir Gary Streeter not to stand again after representing the constituency since 1997.
Conservative Rebecca Smith has been elected with almost 18,000 votes.
In her speech she paid tribute to her supporters, her family and her faith.
She said she was pleased to bring some femininity to the trio of Plymouth area MPs.
Rebecca was born at Freedom Fields Hospital in Plymouth.
She is a committed Christian and a graduate of the University of Southampton with a degree in Modern History and Politics.
She worked in Brussels, returned to the area to work with Plymouth City Council’s Homelessness Team then worked in public service in London including the Shadow Justice Team in the run up to the 2010 election.
Rebecca returned home in 2015 and has been a Councillor representing Plymstock Radford since 2018.
She stood as a candidate for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport in 2019 which was won by Labour’s Luke Pollard.
The results were announced by the acting returning officer and Chief Executive of Plymouth City Council Tracey Lee.
The final results were Rebecca Smith (Conservative) 17,916 votes
Sarah Allen (Labour) 15,804 votes
Steve Horner (Reform UK) 9,361 votes
Julian Brazil (Liberal Democrats) 5,551 votes
Lauren McLay (Green Party) 2,925 votes
Alan Spencer (Independent) 438 votes
Ben Davy (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) 141 votes
Darryl Ingram (Heritage Party) 106 votes
The turnout was 67.48 per cent