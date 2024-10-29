The servicemen are also remembered in a civic event in Exeter on November 15. Known as 307 Squadron Day, the Lord Mayor of Exeter will raise the Polish flag in a ceremony attended by the Lord Mayor of Exeter, Exeter City councillors, Honorary Consul to the Polish Embassy, Doctor Simon Selby and various Polish organisations, and relatives of the squadron members. The event begins at the Guildhall at 10am and is open to the general public.