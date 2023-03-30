Devon and Cornwall Police rural affairs team is asking farmers, landowners and the public to be on alert in rural areas as they experience an increase in incidents of rural crime across both counties. Over recent weeks there has been an increase in the theft of agricultural precision guidance systems. These devices are often fitted to tractors and agricultural machinery and are frequently stolen due to their high value and portability.
The team is encouraging equipment users where possible to remove items when not in use and consider property marking options. Most recently incidents have occurred in the West, Mid and East Devon areas.
They have also noted an emerging trend where barns and outbuildings have been targeted. Whilst the number of incidents is small they would advise everyone to ensure that the appropriate security is present on buildings, vehicles and machinery, remain vigilant for suspicious activity and report incidents to the police. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or reporting online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.