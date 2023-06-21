Police are treating the death of a two-year-old girl at farmland in the Lifton area on Friday, June 16 as unexplained.
A statement given to the Tavistock Times this afternoon (Wednesday, June 21) by Devon and Cornwall Police said: 'Police were called at 7pm on Friday 16 June to farmland in the area of Lifton in West Devon.
'A two-year-old girl was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed. The Health and Safety Executive have been notified. The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries remain ongoing on behalf of HM Coroner.'
Police have confirmed they will not be releasing anymore information about the incident at this time.