CALLINGTON Police are set to try to identify the young people involved with the spates of vandalism at the local skate park.
Over the past couple of weeks the Skate Park at Saltash Road Recreation Ground has had glass bottles of food smashed on the floor and the ramps and also fizzy drinks sprayed in large amounts over the ramps, explained Clerk to the Council, Jo Taylor.
Adding, 'I've had members of the public reporting in that the equipment is unusable in that state so it's affecting those that want to genuinely use the equipment.'
The acts of vandalism have been reported to the local policing team who will be reviewing the CCTV footage to try and identify those involved.
PCSO Jo Addems provided the following statement: 'We are aware of the recent incidents of anti-social behaviour in the Saltash Road recreation ground that have been reported to Police. We are currently investigating the reports and are viewing CCTV to identify those responsible.
'If persons are identified then we will instigate the anti-social behaviour escalation process by issuing warnings to those involved and advising parents, in addition to any other formal or informal disposals that may be deemed appropriate.'
The town council are pleading with parents to 'have a discussion with your children about the importance of respecting public property and leaving it in a condition for all to enjoy.'