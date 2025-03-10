Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two people following a suspected arson in Tavistock.
The incident was reported to have happened at around 2.30am on Friday, March 7, when damage was caused to a unit on Westbridge Industrial Estate in Tavistock.
Officers investigating the incident believe the people pictured may be able to help with their enquiries.
A police spokesman said: “We realise that the cctv image quality leaves a lot to be desired, however, one of the individuals is wearing rather distinctive shoes which we believe someone may recognise and be able to assist.
Anybody with information should contact police on 101 or via our website quoting 50250057600.