POLICE are stepping up efforts to tackle spiking and protect people enjoying nights out this summer.
Devon & Cornwall Police are reminding the public that deliberately adding harmful substances to someone’s drink or body is a serious crime.
As the warmer weather brings more people out to pubs, bars and social venues, officers are increasing activity to deter offending and safeguard those spending time outdoors or enjoying evenings in the region.
Confirmed cases of spiking remain relatively rare in the South West, but police say the offence can have a serious and lasting impact on victims.
Spiking involves deliberately administering a substance to another person without their knowledge or consent and can take place through a variety of methods.
The force has stressed that spiking is never the victim’s fault and is encouraging people to look out for one another, stay aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious behaviour to venue staff or police.
Nationally, six per cent of reported incidents that are tested support the conclusion that a spiking incident has taken place.
In Devon and Cornwall, the figure is currently four per cent.
However, officers say all reports are taken seriously and information from victims or witnesses is always welcomed.
Anyone who believes they may have been spiked is urged to seek immediate support from a trusted friend, venue staff or security personnel.
Once they are safe, they should report the incident to police as soon as possible so that evidence can be collected, including any relevant tests.
Reports can be made online through the Devon & Cornwall Police website using the dedicated spiking report form, by calling 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers.
Police have also issued a warning to anyone who believes secretly adding extra alcohol to someone’s drink is a joke.
Officers say this behaviour is extremely dangerous, illegal and treated in law in the same way as other forms of spiking.
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